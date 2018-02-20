Mega job fair Wednesday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mega job fair Wednesday

What's being called a 'huge' hiring event is scheduled Wednesday at the West Palm Beach Marriott in the 1000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Hundreds of jobs are available from several companies.

Some will be making on the spot offers.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can pre-register here. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.