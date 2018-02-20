Pedestrian critical after hit & run crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian critical after hit & run crash

A man is in critical condition after a vehicle struck him and left the scene in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the  800 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard.

Police said they found the 46-year-old man lying in the road.

Investigators believe a vehicle traveling south on SW Bayshore struck him.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

