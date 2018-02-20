Hadley resentencing set for September

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Tuesday afternoon, both sides in the Tyler Hadley case agreed that a new resentencing hearing would take anywhere from seven to 10 days. Prosecutors are still seeking a double life sentence.

“Our position hasn’t changed. The facts haven’t changed. Everything is the same as it was years ago when we did this. We’re just going to have to do it again," said Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl.

Back in 2011, Hadley, then 17, killed his parents, Blake and Mary-Jo, with a hammer. He hid their bodies in the bedroom, then threw a party in the home. He pled no contest, avoiding a trial.

“We’ve had some contact with the family and they want to know where we’re at and what’s going on. And letting us know what their summer schedules are so we’re trying to work around that as well," said Bakkedahl.

Hadley was not in court Tuesday. Public Defender Diamond Litty was asked whether Hadley will make a statement this fall.

“Oh, I don’t know at this time. Thank you for asking but I have no idea," said Litty.

Hadley’s conviction was reversed in 2016. Defense experts will testify on juvenile brain development.

“The effects of drugs, alcohol, prescription drugs on the juvenile brain," said Litty.

One issue that still needs to be decided by the court is whether the state can gain access to the notes and raw data of a defense expert witness, a neuropsychologist who interviewed Tyler Hadley.

Judge Gary Sweet told both sides they had until August 15 to share evidence that will be used.

While September was decided upon as the month for the resentencing, the exact date still remains unclear.

State law requires Hadley to serve a minimum of 40 years, with a review after 25 years.