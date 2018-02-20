Poor Lake O health not good for coastal areas

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Next stop for school shooting survivors: the Florida Capitol

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Scientists believe Hurricane Irma wiped out the vegetation that grows in Lake Okeechobee.

So what does that mean when discharges into the estuaries potentially resume?

Dozens of square miles of vegetation was likely killed by the storm.

Scientists say with that loss there could be very little filter and potential nutrients flowing into the lake from the north could settle in the lake.

Those nutrients could be waiting to be discharged east and west.

"Adds to the fact that we may get algae blooms and continuation of that in the lake and then that also translates to the estuaries," said Mark Perry of Florida's Oceanographic Society.

He's concerned about lake levels at this point.

"Never want to be caught this high during the summer," said Perry.

The Army Corps would like to have the lake between 12.5 to 15.5 feet heading into the rainy season. The preferred level is 12.5.

Right now levels are above 15 feet.