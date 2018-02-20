Family remembers 14-year-old Jaidyn Ryan

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Jaidyn Ryan’s family said he was just out grabbing some food at the local McDonald’s when his life came to a sudden and tragic end.

“I go to work every day and I work in Okeechobee…and I had to go by the accident scene with those two young girls,” says Jaidyn’s Grandmother Carol-Ann Ryan. “I was thinking 'man, the poor family.' And now I'm feeling how that poor family is feeling. And it's not good. It's not good at all.”

Seeing the loss of those teenagers in a wrong way crash two weeks ago hurt, but Carol Ann Ryan and her family are now living that loss and feeling that anguish.

“He was the love of the family's life. He was such a happy kid who didn't deserve this,” she says.

Jaidyn was crossing US-1 near Indian Street in Stuart last Monday night when he was struck and killed by a van.

Peter Friedman operates Stuart Scuba along US-1.

“US-1 has really gotten very busy, particularly in the winter months,” he says.

He's seen a lot of bikers and pedestrians try to make it across the busy road.

“I've seen a lot of times where they will just cut across in front of oncoming traffic...which is a problem.”

It's not clear if Jaidyn was using the crosswalk to make it across the busy highway.

Even still, his grandmother wants to see a more pedestrian-friendly US-1.

“More red lights, more crosswalks...where people know that…they have to slow down because there are people crossing the street.”

The family has started a Go Fund Me page to help with Jaidyn’s funeral expenses.