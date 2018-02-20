Locals worried about possible Winn-Dixie closure - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Locals worried about possible Winn-Dixie closure

Another grocery chain could be closing stores in our area. 

According to a Bloomberg report, Winn-Dixie’s parent company Bi-Lo LLC is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as March.

A source who wished not to be identified publicly told Bloomberg the company is planning to close almost 200 stores before or after its filing.

One local town would take a huge blow if their Winn-Dixie is closed down. 

The Belle Glade store is the only one grocery store in town. 

“It will be detrimental to this community if this supermarket closes,” said resident Tammy Jackson-Moore.

The thought of the only grocery store in town closing frightens the loyal customers.  

“It would be a big deal because basically people don’t have anything else around town,” said Pete Padron. 

The closest grocery store is 25 miles away.  

“It was already a food desert, that food desert will grow even larger,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay. 

She said the grocery store feeds the 32,000 people in the Glades, a lot of them without transportation.  

“They would either have to go  to the Wal-mart in Clewiston or to Loxahatchee to the new Publix there,” she said. 

The hope is when the decision comes to closing stores, the Belle Glades Winn-Dixie won’t be one of them. 

 “I hope they look at it really good because this place is so crowded and does good business,” said Padron. 

Winn Dixie is not making any public statements regarding bankruptcy or store closings. Industry analysts expect the filing to happen next month. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.