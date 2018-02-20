Locals worried about possible Winn-Dixie closure

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Another grocery chain could be closing stores in our area.

According to a Bloomberg report, Winn-Dixie’s parent company Bi-Lo LLC is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as March.

A source who wished not to be identified publicly told Bloomberg the company is planning to close almost 200 stores before or after its filing.

One local town would take a huge blow if their Winn-Dixie is closed down.

The Belle Glade store is the only one grocery store in town.

“It will be detrimental to this community if this supermarket closes,” said resident Tammy Jackson-Moore.

The thought of the only grocery store in town closing frightens the loyal customers.

“It would be a big deal because basically people don’t have anything else around town,” said Pete Padron.

The closest grocery store is 25 miles away.

“It was already a food desert, that food desert will grow even larger,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.

She said the grocery store feeds the 32,000 people in the Glades, a lot of them without transportation.

“They would either have to go to the Wal-mart in Clewiston or to Loxahatchee to the new Publix there,” she said.

The hope is when the decision comes to closing stores, the Belle Glades Winn-Dixie won’t be one of them.

“I hope they look at it really good because this place is so crowded and does good business,” said Padron.

Winn Dixie is not making any public statements regarding bankruptcy or store closings. Industry analysts expect the filing to happen next month.