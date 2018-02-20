Man arrested after target practice in apartment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested after target practice in apartment

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who was taking target practice in his home was arrested after bullets went through the wall into his neighbors' apartment.

A Cape Coral police news release says 61-year-old Ivan Bakh was arrested Sunday and charged with firing a weapon in public and shooting into a dwelling.

Police say Bakh's neighbors called them Sunday morning after awaking to a loud bang and finding holes in their bedroom and living room walls.

When officers went to Bakh's apartment, they reported seeing holes in the wall he shared with his neighbors, as well as several books taped together with a red target drawn on them. Police say they also found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Bakh was released Tuesday on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

