Runners honor Douglas cross country coach

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

More than a thousand runners ran laps around the amphitheater area of Pine Trails Park in honor of Scott Beigel, Stoneman Douglas cross country coach and geography teacher who died last week.

Beigel is the teacher who died as he tried to get students to safety inside his classroom.

Chad Williams, a senior at Stoneman Douglas and a runner on the cross country team, shared a picture on Twitter of Coach Beigel with several members of the team. That pictured ended up getting thousands of likes and retweets.

“It was his first year coaching and a lot of people didn’t know him because it’s his first year so I posted a picture on twitter and I received so much love," Williams said.

He said a running group in New Jersey saw that picture and started encouraging people nationally to run Tuesday in honor of Beigel.

People around the country ran in his honor, posting about it on social media using the hashtags #runwithcoachbeigel and #runwithmsdxc.

The Douglas cross country team coordinated Tuesday night's event at Pine Trails Park to give everyone locally a place to run and mourn together.