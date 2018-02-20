Police investigating fatal shooting in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boynton

Boynton Beach police are investigating  a shooting they say left one man dead Tuesday evening. 

The shooting happened outside the Ezell Hester Community Center. 

Police ask the public to avoid the 1900 block of North Seacrest Blvd. 

No word on suspect or motive. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

