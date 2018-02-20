No new info in officer-involved shooting

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

It has been four nights since a Fort Pierce Police officer shot a person along Avenue M, after getting a call about a possible burglary in progress.

Still, police have not released any new information about the shooting or the incident leading up to it.

Neighbors along Avenue M want to know the officer’s name who fired their weapon. They want to know the name of the victim, and whether or not a burglary actually occurred.

“It’s really sad, you know? I mean, you haven’t heard anything about it,” said one nearby resident.

The victim survived the gunshot wound. Law enforcement officers say in that case, there’s no need to delay the release of a victim’s name to notify next of kin.

The day after the shooting Friday night, police released information detailing they responded to a call at a duplex for a possible burglary in progress. When an officer arrived and checked out the call, police said a person at the residence appeared to have a weapon. The officer shot the person in the abdomen.

Police have not said if the person the officer shot actually had a weapon, or what kind of weapon it was.

Police have also not said if the person they shot is a burglary suspect or someone who lives at or was visiting the home.

Police did ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate. In an email, an FDLE spokesperson said they are only investigating the officer involved shooting, not the possible burglary leading up to the shooting.

Police say the officer was not injured and has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.