No new info in officer-involved shooting

It has been four nights since a Fort Pierce Police officer shot a person along Avenue M, after getting a call about a possible burglary in progress.

Still, police have not released any new information about the shooting or the incident leading up to it.

Neighbors along Avenue M want to know the officer’s name who fired their weapon. They want to know the name of the victim, and whether or not a burglary actually occurred.

“It’s really sad, you know? I mean, you haven’t heard anything about it,” said one nearby resident.

The victim survived the gunshot wound. Law enforcement officers say in that case, there’s no need to delay the release of a victim’s name to notify next of kin.

The day after the shooting Friday night, police released information detailing they responded to a call at a duplex for a possible burglary in progress.  When an officer arrived and checked out the call, police said a person at the residence appeared to have a weapon. The officer shot the person in the abdomen.

Police have not said if the person the officer shot actually had a weapon, or what kind of weapon it was.

Police have also not said if the person they shot is a burglary suspect or someone who lives at or was visiting the home.

Police did ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate. In an email, an FDLE spokesperson said they are only investigating the officer involved shooting, not the possible burglary leading up to the shooting.

Police say the officer was not injured and has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

