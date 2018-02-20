WWII veteran supports ban on assault weapons

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

The voice of young people has been loud after the Parkland massacre. Across generations, even from our oldest, The Greatest Generation joining in, in support.

Carl Arfa has seen a lot in his day.

“This sword,” he told us touring his house, “I took for an SS officer that was given to him by Adolf Hitler.”

He helped defeat the Nazi’s in World War II.

“Sixty million were killed because of this symbol,” he said, holding up a Nazi flag he brought home after the war to show his dad. He keeps it to show people the power of hate to promote love.

The victory came with a heavy burden.

“I carried a machine gun, and a bazooka. The machine gun raised havoc and killed people that I think about today. That was 70 years ago. I dream about it,” he said. “I never will forget that horror. Never will forget it, Andrew. The horror is beyond belief that it is so easy to kill people and somebody is crying about the people that you killed.”

After the Parkland massacre, he wrote this letter in support of an assault-style weapon ban.

“Nobody needs an AR-15…nobody. I defy anybody to give me one reason why they need an AR-15 and I’ve heard stories ‘oh we’re protecting our family.’ Protecting them from what? From another AR-15.”

In Carl’s office, you can see all the awards that he earned for his efforts during the war, but right next to those awards are pictures of all of his grandkids. He supports what teenagers today are saying and doing to prevent another school shooting.

“These kids, God bless them, I heard him say it, 17-years-old yesterday, say we are going to Washington. Boy, if I wasn’t 93 and couldn’t walk, I would go with them,” he said

Carl hopes his pen, this time, can prove more powerful than the sword.

Here is Carl’s full letter: