Indian River students write letters to Parkland - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Indian River students write letters to Parkland

When the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School return to class, they'll have words of encouragement from students on the Treasure Coast.

In Caitlin Harris' sixth grade classroom, she had all her students take out a piece of paper Tuesday.  Some thought it might be a test.  

Instead, Harris wanted the kids to write letters to the high school students in Parkland impacted by last week's school shooting.

“But I pray that you can one day, even if it’s not soon, find peace.  Peace in your heart and mind," wrote Simone Annan.

Students said at first it seemed a little strange, sending notes to complete strangers.  But they hope to make a difference, if just a small one.

“I feel that all of us are putting our heart onto the page," said Andrew Bickel.

“I thought it was a great exercise to tell them that it’s going to be okay and it can only get better," said Will Holderman.

The letters will be collected at the end of the week, and mailed to Broward County.

