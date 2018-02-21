Indian River students write letters to Parkland

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

When the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School return to class, they'll have words of encouragement from students on the Treasure Coast.

In Caitlin Harris' sixth grade classroom, she had all her students take out a piece of paper Tuesday. Some thought it might be a test.

Instead, Harris wanted the kids to write letters to the high school students in Parkland impacted by last week's school shooting.

“But I pray that you can one day, even if it’s not soon, find peace. Peace in your heart and mind," wrote Simone Annan.

Students said at first it seemed a little strange, sending notes to complete strangers. But they hope to make a difference, if just a small one.

“I feel that all of us are putting our heart onto the page," said Andrew Bickel.

“I thought it was a great exercise to tell them that it’s going to be okay and it can only get better," said Will Holderman.

The letters will be collected at the end of the week, and mailed to Broward County.