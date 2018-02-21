Honda Classic Pro-Am Wednesday at PGA National

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more and 62 percent say the same for President Trump.

Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Borges has a long road to recovery and is in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page said in his honor.

Donations mounting for student praised as hero after taking 5 shots during Parkland school shooting

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Some of the best golfers in the world will tee off Wednesday in the Honda Classic Pro-Am, getting us one day closer to the first round of the tournament.

FULL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic

Several celebrities are taking part in the Celebrity Pro-Am, which includes Indy Car Driver Graham Rahal, comedians Larry the Cable Guy and George Lopez, and musicians Kenny G and Kid Rock.

For fans, some of the new things you'll notice include more charging stations throughout the course and more seating, including an expansion at the 10th green.

Tickets for Wednesday's Pro-Am are $40 at the gate.

First round play starts Thursday.

RELATED LINK: http://www.thehondaclassic.com/