Honda Classic Pro-Am Wednesday at PGA National

Honda Classic Pro-Am Wednesday at PGA National

Some of the best golfers in the world will tee off Wednesday in the Honda Classic Pro-Am, getting us one day closer to the first round of the tournament.

Several celebrities are taking part in the Celebrity Pro-Am, which includes Indy Car Driver Graham Rahal, comedians Larry the Cable Guy and George Lopez, and musicians Kenny G and Kid Rock.

For fans, some of the new things you'll notice include more charging stations throughout the course and more seating, including an expansion at the 10th green.

Tickets for Wednesday's Pro-Am are $40 at the gate.

First round play starts Thursday.

