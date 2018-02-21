Tiger works on swing; Pro-Am Wednesday at Honda

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

Trump says more must be done to protect children

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Some of the best golfers in the world will tee off Wednesday in the Honda Classic Pro-Am, getting us one day closer to the first round of the tournament.

Several celebrities are taking part in the Celebrity Pro-Am, which includes Indy Car Driver Graham Rahal, comedians Larry the Cable Guy and George Lopez, and musicians Kenny G and Kid Rock.

For fans, some of the new things you'll notice include more charging stations throughout the course and more seating, including an expansion at the 10th green.

Tickets for Wednesday's Pro-Am are $40 at the gate.

First round play starts Thursday.

Tiger Woods was among the big names up at sunrise teeing off, working on their swing early Wednesday morning.

