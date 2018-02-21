Police identify victim in Boynton Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police identify victim in Boynton Beach shooting

Boynton Beach police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot Tuesday evening. 

The shooting happened outside the Ezell Hester Community Center. 

Police said Damas Ilceus Boynton Beach, 21, was shot and killed around 7:20 p.m. outside the Ezell Hester Community Center along North Seacrest Blvd. 

There no word on a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-456-TIPS. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.