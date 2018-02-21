2018 SunFest Performers Announced

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

Trump says more must be done to protect children

Trump says more must be done to protect children

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

West Palm Beach Fla.- This year, 50 bands will play at the now 4-day SunFest. Although the festival has been shortened, the number of performances has stayed the same.

To get the best deal on tickets purchase yours in advance. A one-day pass will go from $37 to $54 at the gate. SunFest's website says, "Buy now or pay more later."

TICKET INFORMATION HERE.

Check out the list of performers below.

2018 SunFest Performers

Pitbull

Zedd

Logic

Rae Sremmurd

Incubus

Nick Jonas

Sublime with Rome

311

PartyNextDoor

Billy Idol

SOJA

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Cake

Third Eye Blind

Grouplove

Girl Talk

DNCE

KC and The Sunshine Band

Toots and the Maytals

Sir Sly

Dreamers

Olivia O’Brien

Living Colour

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Malu Trevejo

The O’My’s

Castlecomer

Ari Lennox

RDGLDGRN

lovelytheband

Brother Sundance

Samantha Harvey

Liz Brasher

The Ries Brothers

The Sh-Booms

Sleepwalkers

SremmLife Crew: Bobo Swae + Riff 3x.