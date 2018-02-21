2018 SunFest Performers Announced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2018 SunFest Performers Announced

West Palm Beach Fla.- This year, 50 bands will play at the now 4-day SunFest. Although the festival has been shortened, the number of performances has stayed the same. 

To get the best deal on tickets purchase yours in advance. A one-day pass will go from $37 to $54 at the gate. SunFest's website says, "Buy now or pay more later." 

TICKET INFORMATION HERE. 

Check out the list of performers below. 

2018 SunFest Performers
Pitbull
Zedd
Logic
Rae Sremmurd
Incubus
Nick Jonas
Sublime with Rome
311
PartyNextDoor
Billy Idol
SOJA
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Cake
Third Eye Blind
Grouplove
Girl Talk
DNCE
KC and The Sunshine Band
Toots and the Maytals
Sir Sly
Dreamers
Olivia O’Brien
Living Colour
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Malu Trevejo
The O’My’s
Castlecomer
Ari Lennox
RDGLDGRN
lovelytheband
Brother Sundance
Samantha Harvey
Liz Brasher
The Ries Brothers
The Sh-Booms
Sleepwalkers
SremmLife Crew: Bobo Swae + Riff 3x.

