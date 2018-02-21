Undocumented man facing sexual battery charge

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

Trump says more must be done to protect children

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

A 26-year-old man who is in the country without documentation is accused of lewd and lascivious battery of a teenager, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.

Police arrested Salvador Alberto-Ramos of 26 N. Elm Street on Tuesday.

They said they began their investigation after parents of the alleged victim reported a relationship between the pair on February 14.

Police said Alberto-Ramos had two sexual encounters with the alleged victim. He also told the alleged victim to "keep it a secret" because of the difference in their ages, police said.

Police said there is the possibility that the suspect may have engage in similar behavior with others under the age of consent.

Alberto-Ramos, who is from Honduras, is facing one count of lewd and lascivious Battery on a child age 14-16,

He's jailed in Indian River County with a hold for immigration.

Anyone who may have additional information is urged to call Detective Adam Dean at 772-571-1360.