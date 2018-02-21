Undocumented man facing sexual battery charge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Undocumented man facing sexual battery charge

A 26-year-old man who is in the country without documentation is accused of lewd and lascivious battery of a teenager, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.

Police arrested Salvador Alberto-Ramos of 26 N. Elm Street on Tuesday.

They said they began their investigation after parents of the alleged victim reported a relationship between the pair on February 14.

Police said Alberto-Ramos had two sexual encounters with the alleged victim. He also told the alleged victim to "keep it a secret" because of the difference in their ages, police said.

Police said there is the possibility that the suspect may have engage in similar behavior with others under the age of consent.

Alberto-Ramos, who is from Honduras, is facing one count of lewd and lascivious Battery on a child age 14-16,

He's jailed in Indian River County with a hold for immigration.

Anyone who may have additional information is urged to call Detective Adam Dean at 772-571-1360. 

