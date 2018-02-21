Fmr. PBSO deputy denied bond, accused of murder - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fmr. PBSO deputy denied bond, accused of murder

A judge denied bond Wednesday for a former Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Loxahatchee.  Retired PBSO deputy Carlton Nebergall Jr. was immediately taken into custody after the shooting.

His first appearance in court was delayed until Wednesday so Nebergall could face a judge that had no conflicts of interest. 

“You got a guy that was a police officer for 34 years, very well-liked guy," attorney Michael Salnick said. "Wherever I have been I’ve had deputies and other people come up to me wishing him the best, whatever the best is."

A police report says Nebergall walked out of the house with a gun and shot Jason Lodge as he tried to leave.

Nebergall’s daughter told police her dad was belligerent and screaming curse words. Nebergall is not allowed contact with his daughter or grandchildren.

