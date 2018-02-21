Fmr. PBSO deputy denied bond, accused of murder

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

Trump says more must be done to protect children

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

A judge denied bond Wednesday for a former Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Loxahatchee. Retired PBSO deputy Carlton Nebergall Jr. was immediately taken into custody after the shooting.

His first appearance in court was delayed until Wednesday so Nebergall could face a judge that had no conflicts of interest.

“You got a guy that was a police officer for 34 years, very well-liked guy," attorney Michael Salnick said. "Wherever I have been I’ve had deputies and other people come up to me wishing him the best, whatever the best is."

A police report says Nebergall walked out of the house with a gun and shot Jason Lodge as he tried to leave.

Nebergall’s daughter told police her dad was belligerent and screaming curse words. Nebergall is not allowed contact with his daughter or grandchildren.