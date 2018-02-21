Man missing from Lake Worth area - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man missing from Lake Worth area

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing man.

Stanley Parrales, 59, was last seen Friday, February 16, in the Lake Worth area.

He was driving a tan 2007 Infinity SUV FX 35. The license tag is ICV-576.

If you have any information please call Det. Chris Farron at 561.688.3741.


 

