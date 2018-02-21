IRC Sheriff comments on school threats - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRC Sheriff comments on school threats

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) says they have received a number of tips from students, parents, and concerned citizens over the past two school days relating to threats on school campuses.

IRCSO says each threat was taken seriously and investigated and followed up on. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with any of the incidents, however, some did result in school discipline up to expulsion.

IRCSO encourages parents to "strongly monitor" the social media accounts of their children, as social media has largely been the platform for these incidents.

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said, "We take every single tip we receive as being credible until we can prove otherwise. We know many students and parents are anxious in wake of last week's tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. We assure you that we are working hard to protect our most vulnerable asset, the children of our community. Criminal prosecution and school discipline will be sought for those who disrupt school functions."

