Ford executive leaves after allegations

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ford Motor Company announced that Raj Nair, executive vice president and president of Ford North America, is departing, effective immediately.

The decision follows a recent internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior, according to a release from Ford. The review determined certain behavior by Nair was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”

“I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," Nair said in the release. "I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future.”

Nair was president of Ford North America since June 1, 2017. Previously, he served as Ford's head of global product development and chief technical officer.