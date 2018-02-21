Hundreds line courthouse steps

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Olympic women's downhill race as Lindsey Vonn earned bronze.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

Hundreds turned out Wednesday in Vero Beach demanding new gun control legislation from Tallahassee, and Washington.

The group met in front of the Indian River County Courthouse.

“It’s just time that all Americans stand up and say ‘enough is enough,’ " said Adriana DeKanter.

Judith Terry held up an article in the Wall Street Journal with photos of the victims from recent school shootings.

"I would like to see this in every single paper, every single day until we get some decent federal gun laws," said Terry.

“What’s happening in this country with mass shootings is literally insane," said Reverend Scott Alexander with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Reverend Alexander has been holding similar rallies for some time, but none were as large as Wednesday's.

“People need to speak up and legislators, they pay attention to crowds," said Rev. Alexander.

Speakers talked about the need for more funding to help those with mental illness, and that no one needs to own an assault weapon.

“Politicians have to know that people power, not money power, not NRA money power, is speaking today," added Rev. Alexander.

But while this turnout was strong, will the message have staying power?

“It will last as long as the young people keep at it. I think the outrage is there," said Adrianne Wallace.

