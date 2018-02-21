Lake Worth HS students hold peaceful protest

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Olympic women's downhill race as Lindsey Vonn earned bronze.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

'Fix it!' Gun violence plea to Trump from students, parents

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

As students walked out of schools across the country to make their voices heard, Lake Worth High School leaders worked with their students to offer a moment of silence and protest on campus.

WPTV was invited watched kids making gifts for shooting victims and rallying side by side with their teachers.

The principal told me he wanted to work with students to organize their own protest on campus.

A safer alternative, he says, to walking out.

Teachers and students standing in solidarity for those who lost their lives at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School one week ago.

"You will make a difference when you grow up," said Principal Elvis Epps.

"Our school should be our sanctuary,” chanted

It was part of a busy day for students and teachers at the campus.

In Jennifer Gironda's art class, students made hundreds of hearts complete with angel's wings.

“It’s in memory of the lost souls,” said Gironda. “We’re keeping the heart in art."

Those hearts will be sent to the grieving students in Parkland.

"To make these hearts and give it to them, it's just a blessing,” said 12th grader Elizabeth Point-du-Jour.

"Something they can touch, something they can hold, our emotions are being sent out to them as well,” said senior Kiana Tejada.

"We're giving back to the people that lost something,” said junior Millennium Virgil.

In between classes, a peaceful protest in the school courtyard.

“United we all stand as one,” said junior Weidmayer Pierre, who helped organize the protest alongside fellow student leaders on campus.

The group held a moment of silence as the names of all 17 victims were read aloud by senior Austin Nault. Organizers encouraged students to wear all black at the rally.

It’s moments like those that principal Epps said he's all too familiar with.

"I grew up during civil rights in Mississippi, I see similar things taking place,” he said.

He hopes these students will carry today's message with them throughout their lives.

"They have to believe that they have a voice to make a change,” said Epps.

The students also signed several giant banners that say "Lake Worth High School Stands With You”. The banners, along with the hundreds of hearts, will be delivered to Parkland this weekend.

