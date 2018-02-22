Road-rage incident on Kanner caught on camera

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

Vonn 3rd in last Olympic DH; her pal Goggia of Italy wins

The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

The video is disappointing to watch.

Recorded by another driver Wednesday afternoon, it shows two vehicles - a car and a minivan - heading down Kanner Highway in Stuart.

We don't see what leads up to it, but the car appears to be driving slowly in front of the minivan - even jumping in front of the van when the driver tries to change lanes.

The two cars get to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Kanner.

Almost immediately, three men get out and brawl in the middle of the busy road.

"Bystanders were involved trying to break them up, and the potential of those bystanders also getting hurt during this is increased," says Jeff Kittredge with the Stuart Police Department.

Kittredge says the men in the car, Eric Gerstmann and Sean Gerstmann of Port Saint Lucie, drove away at the end the fight but were arrested just down the road.

"Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you're also putting other motorists in danger with aggressive driving," he says.

For many folks, it shows we still have a long way to go.

"A lot of people are fueled off of hate and anger, and not love and passion," says resident Victor Diodato.

"It just shows how little respect we have for each other," says resident Joseph Neuroth. " I hope one day we can stop and think instead of act on impulse. "You never know whose day you're ruining."

Eric and Sean Gerstmann are charged with disorderly conduct. Eric Gerstmann was also charged with resisting arrest without violence.

Investigators say they are still looking for the other driver for questioning as the investigation continues.

If you have any info, contact Stuart police.