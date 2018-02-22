U.S. Rep. Brian Mast visits The Weiss School

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast visited students at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens Wednesday to introduce a resolution to increase NASA's budget to prioritize the CubeSat Launch Initiative, which the school participates in.

"We really are inspired by his visit today," said Christina C., an eighth grade student at The Weiss School.

"We helped design and write the resolution being introduced to Congress," said Aadhya Shah, an eighth grade student.

Mast talked to the students about inspiring their communities and working through adversity. He answered questions from the school's debate team.

"I feel like asking him questions that regarded our school programs and regarded his past made me feel connected to Capitol Hill," said Mackenzie Grizzard, who led the question session with Mast.

"His story is really inspiring to me as well and how he was able to overcome those obstacles and still help his community in the best way that he could," said Kaitlyn Sanderson, an eighth grade student.

Mast talked about the students working with NASA on sending a cube satellite into space.

"A major mission of ours is the cube satellite and the high-altitude balloon," said Victoria C., an eighth grade student.

"We were selected by NASA for low-earth orbit in late 2018 to early 2019, so this is a big project of ours that we’ve been working on and Weiss Sat One will test the survivability of extremophile bacteria in low-earth orbit," Christina said.

"With these extremophile bacteria, if they’re able to survive in the conditions of space, then this could mean that there could be life throughout the universe," said Owen Welch, an eighth grade student.

The students also have plans to launch a high-altitude balloon and eventually a space rover onto the moon.

"Another one of our missions is the high-altitude balloon and get the high-altitude balloon to 100,000 feet and transmit data through that distance," said Michelle Brunetti, a seventh grade student.

"They were competing against high schools and beyond for this and here they are, elementary through middle school having their project selected," Mast said. "Absolutely inspirational young people."

Mast talked with students individually about their science fair projects and history day projects.

"I’m ready to take on the world," said Daniella Salazar, a seventh grade student.

"I think that it’s a wonderful experience for such a small school to be able to partake in such wonderful opportunities," said Isabelle Devin, and eighth grade student.

During the question and answer session, Mast was asked what he thinks the most pressing issue facing Palm Beach and Martin counties is right now. His response was school security.