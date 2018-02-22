Round 1 of the Honda Classic tees off Thursday

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

Round one of the Honda Classic tees off Thursday morning with more than 140 of the world's best golfers taking part.

SPECIAL SECTION: Full Honda Classic coverage

Thursday is also Military Appreciation Day for the annual tournament at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Organizers say in honor of the men and women who have and are currently serving our great nation, the tournament offers complimentary tickets for active duty, reservists, retirees, their registered dependents and non-retired veterans Thursday through Sunday of the tournament.

As an added benefit, each honoree has the ability to purchase up to two discounted guest tickets per day at $20 per person, valued at $250.

Tickets also provide access to the United Technologies Patriots Outpost hospitality pavilion overlooking the signature 17th hole, where complimentary lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

Organizers also suggest you make a plan for how you want to watch the tournament, whether it is "parade" style, staying in one place and watching the field go by, or "cross-country" style by following a specific player around the course.

The executive director of the tournament offered some advice for those attending the tournament for the first time.

"Get down to the Bear Trap. We have over 50 percent of our hospitality structures that are designed to be for the public. So, come on down. Look for those signs that say 'public welcome.' They are phenomenal places to watch golf and take in the Honda Classic,” said Executive Director Ken Kennerly.

General admission grounds tickets are $65 a day, Thursday through Sunday.