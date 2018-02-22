PBSO introduces new school safety app

Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.
The app will be available to students and their parents free of charge.
"And on that app they will be able to report mental health problems, bullying problems, social media problems, suspicious activity to the school police or their parents or the school staff and that information will be channeled to the proper people to do something about it," Sheriff Bradshaw said.
PBSO said the app also receives bulletins, news and information about threats and security concerns.
The sheriff's office said the app should be available for download by the middle of next week.