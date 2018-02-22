Sheriff sets up school tip line in Indian River - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff sets up school tip line in Indian River

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has established a tip line so the public can report potential school threats.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

The sheriff's office says detectives and school resource officers will work with school officials to investigate every threat or tip that they receive.

You can call 772-978-6116 or send an email message to this address: tips@ircsheriff.org.

The sheriff's office is also asking parents to monitor social media used by their children  

 
 

