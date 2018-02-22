VIDEO: Ferry blast injures Americans in Mexico

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

(AP/NBC) — An explosion ripped through a ferry as it unloaded passengers in the Caribbean beach city of Playa del Carmen on Wednesday, hurting as many as 25 people, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Initial reports on the number of victims varied. The local municipal government and the port authority both reported that 18 were injured, including 15 Mexicans, two Americans and three Canadians.

Local Civil Defense director Juan Medina Sosa said there were 25 injured, including three Canadians and two Americans, and all were in good condition.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico said in the evening that it was aware of seven Americans hurt in the incident, while Canada's diplomatic mission said it had not received any information that any of its citizens were harmed.

The NBC affiliate in Fargo, North Dakota, reports two children from a North Dakota family were hurt in the blast.

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys were hit with flying glass and shrapnel.

The family said the boys were cut and bruised but are recovering. Their parents were not hurt.

The municipal government said in a statement that the victims sustained minor cuts and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Videos posted online by the newspaper Quintana Roo Hoy showed the blast sending a fireball and debris flying sideways from the ferry as it was moored to the dock with people nearby.

The Barcos Caribe vessel was left with a gaping hole in its starboard side next to a passenger seating area.

The municipal statement said the explosion happened when passengers were getting off the boat, and the cause was not yet known.

The Port Administration of Quintana Roo state said in a statement that preliminary indications suggest a mechanical failure may have been to blame.

It added that service to the nearby resort island of Cozumel would continue with other ferry companies that operate from the municipal dock.

Portions of this article courtesy of NBC News Channel