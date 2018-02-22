Dreyfoos students hold vigil for Douglas victims

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

Walk outs and protests continue at area schools, but Thursday at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, students put politics aside to come together to heal while staying on school grounds.

“I know that everyone is advocating change and I’m totally for change as well, but we have to first heal as a group before we can move on to change," said Lauren Clair, a senior dance major at Dreyfoos. "There’s steps to the process."

Over the weekend at 3 a.m., Lauren had the thought to channel her grief into an idea.

“I was getting really upset over it and I was thinking why can’t I make a change?” she said.

Lauren and her friends held a vigil at the Dreyfoos gymnasium Thursday for the Douglas shooting victims and survivors.

“We are all just so shaken up about how close it was," said Bijou Aliza, a senior vocal major.

“I know a lot of people who go to that school. I know a lot of people that were affected," said Gillian Kovacs, a senior dance major.

A student read the names and bios of all of the Douglas victims. Other students sang and played instruments. Two students delivered speeches and another read his own poem.

“I just want everybody who is hurting, this is something that can help heal them," Kovacs said.

Hundreds of students attended, donated flowers that will be brought to the memorial in Parkland, and they also signed a banner that will go to Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I just hope that they see that Douglas is Dreyfoos strong and that we’re supportive," said Haley Paulk, a senior vocal major.

Dreyfoos students plan to walk out of school at noon Friday to protest gun violence. They'll march down the road to West Palm Beach City Hall.