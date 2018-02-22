Pence urges conservatives to 'defend' Trump - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pence urges conservatives to 'defend' Trump

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says raise age for buying assault rifles, defying NRA

    Trump says raise age for buying assault rifles, defying NRA

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-02-23 00:07:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

    Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

    More >>

    Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

    More >>

  • Shiffrin gets silver in Vonn's last Olympic race; Gisin wins

    Shiffrin gets silver in Vonn's last Olympic race; Gisin wins

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-22 04:37:26 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-02-22 23:57:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

    More >>

    Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

    More >>

  • Drink up: Thursday is National Margarita Day

    Drink up: Thursday is National Margarita Day

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-02-22 13:36:42 GMT

    The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

    More >>

    The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

    More >>
    •   

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Donald Trump's candidacy jumbled the conservative movement. But more than a year into his presidency, the onetime Democrat holds what seems to be a near-total grip.

The largest annual gathering of conservatives has all the looks of a Trump festival, with Republican critics shut out from the event outside the nation's capital.

Vice President Mike Pence has addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference, and he's offered a defense of the Trump agenda and tried to rally activists for the fall elections.

Pence tells the crowd: "Your president and I need you to show up." He's appealing them to "defend all that we've accomplished."

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.