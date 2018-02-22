Douglas HS teachers prepare to return to school

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

For the first time since the shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will open its doors Friday.

The campus remains blocked off to the public, but tomorrow that will change.

Memorial continue to grow eight days after 17 people were gunned down at the school.

There's news trucks, caution tape and hundreds of flowers, signs and balloons outside the school.

People from all over the community have showed up to pay their respects, including Stoneman Douglas teachers.

"I have to come back," one teacher said. "I'm feeling like I need to get on that road to become a little bit stronger. So when the students come back we can be what they need us to be."

The Broward Sheriff says there are special security measure in place.

"Our deputies who are qualified and trained will be carrying rifles on school grounds from this point forward," Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Elizabeth Smith is a student teacher at Douglas High School she told WPTV she worries the new security measures won't be enough.

"My fear is that is that there are going to be students that are going to be afraid to come back and there's not going to be anything that we can say to them," she said.

For now they're taking it day by day. The students will return to school on Tuesday. The superintendent said the freshman building where the shooting took place will remain closed.