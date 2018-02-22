New app highlights black history in Fort Pierce

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

To mark Black History Month, a new app will be unveiled this week that will serve as a tour guide to the great cultural impact made by the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Fort Pierce.

At the end of North 17th Street is the gravesite of Zora Neale Hurston. Hassie Russ was a student of the writer when Hurston taught at Lincoln Park Academy.

“To keep our attention, she shared the stories of her life with us," said Russ.

The author of “Their Eyes Were Watching God” lived the last two years of her life in this Fort Pierce neighborhood.

There’s a lot of buzz about Hurston in 2018. A previously unpublished, non-fiction book, is heading to print. It's said to document the story of one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade.

Hurston’s time in Fort Pierce is a big part of a new walking tour, and app, put together by the Florida Humanities Council and Lincoln Park Main Street.

“It solidifies the area as a tourist destination because we have the assets," said Carithers.

Other stops include the hangouts of the famed Highwaymen painters, who used to sell their landscapes along the side of the road during the 1950’s and 60’s.

“Not only contributed to our local history, but also our statewide and national histories," added Carithers.

The “Walk Lincoln Park” app officially launched Thursday during Indian River State College’s Black History Month celebration.