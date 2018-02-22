Riviera Beach admits public records are gone

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.More >>
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.More >>
The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.More >>
Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
