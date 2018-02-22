Riviera Beach admits public records are gone

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

The attorney for the City of Riviera Beach admitted in court on Thursday there is a problem, that the city does not have the 82 text messages from Councilman Terence Davis’ phone. Those text messages are public record under Florida law.

WPTV has sued the city for not turning over text messages from city-owned cellphones issued to the council members.

Those messages were from Davis’ phone to that of other council members, the former police chief, and a candidate for the city manager’s position.

“It appears that these text messages seem to have been…they’re gone,” said Glen Torcivia, attorney for the city of Riviera Beach.

The city argued they need another 2 weeks to make sure there is no other way to produce the text messages.

“We brought in an outside person in to find these and we may never find them,” Torcivia said.

WPTV’s attorney Deanna Schullman said that is a major problem in itself since that would mean the councilman either failed to retain the messages or he destroyed them, which would be a criminal offense.

“The big question now is how and why are they gone? And the public has a right to know,” Schullman said.

WPTV has repeadetly asked Davis what happened to the text messages, but Davis has refused to answer the questions.

“At some point you need to know when to back off,” Davis told Contact 5 investigator Wanda Moore after Wednesday’s city council meeting.

The city said the outside forensic expert they brought in to find the text messages admitted they might have been professionally deleted.



“If they were professionally deleted that had to have been intentionally and again that’s a crime,” Schullman said.

The city is holding a closed executive session about the case in two weeks.