Veterans honored at Honda Classic

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Round 1 of the Honda classic teed off Thursday morning drawing a massive crowd to PGA National.

Among them are thousands of veterans who travel from near and far to see the best golfers in the world on Military Appreciation Day. They come to one place called the "Patriots Outpost."

“How can you say no to something like this, it’s all positive, I love that we share high-fives the welcome home,” says 79-year-old US Army veteran Gary Higgins who never misses his opportunity to enjoy the outpost.

A place that’s earned a reputation for being the spot on the PGA tour for men and women who serve or have served their country.

“It’s a reunion of sorts every time I come back,” says Wellington resident Bruce Hulin.

They come, not for the free entry, free food or fantastic view, but for the experience. They have some of the best seats tucked into the famous 17th hole Par 3 of the Bear Trap.

“You just are welcome here, the first year here I literally cried coming in here, the smile on everyone’s face, the joy, welcome home brother, the camaraderie,” says Higgins.

For fans outside it’s a place where they can scrawl their thoughts on a Heroes Wall or pour their heart into packing a goodie bag for troops abroad.

It's a small place that carries a big return value. Simply put, in the words of one veteran: it’s priceless.

“Long lost attachments being made again, kindling, bonding of brothers, lots of love,” says Higgins.

25,000 veterans went into the Patriots Outpost last year during the tournament. Honda Classic officials expect to top that number this year.