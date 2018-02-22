3 Yr. prison sentence for Port St. Lucie doctor

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

A Port St. Lucie dermatologist who is accused of misdiagnosing patients with cancer and then treating them for it has been sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to 36 months in prison for defrauding over $300,000 from the health care system.

Marder, who had pleaded guilty, appeared before the judge.

“I’m sorry,” Marder said through tears.

Marder admitted he billed insurance companies for the work of a radiation specialist who never actually worked on those cases.

He also admitted that he ordered his staff to falsify about two dozen patient files after the government issued a subpoena for them.

As part of his plea agreement, he had to give up his medical license.

Marder received the sentence in his federal fraud case. A medical malpractice case would be a civil matter, which would not be brought before a federal judge.

Marder’s attorneys pleaded with the judge to not give him a prison sentence. They said the father of six had done great things for his community and said the only way his behavior of defrauding the federal government could be explained was to look at his past.

His attorneys mentioned Marder had struggled with alcoholism and depression as well as the life-long trauma of being the child of a Holocaust survivor.

The judge took everything into consideration but agreed with the government that a message had to be sent to others who might think about committing such a crime.

In his statement to the judge, Marder apologized to “anyone who I have harmed”.

On Feb. 24. 2017, Marder had a very different message. In a news conference he held with his then-attorney Willy Gary, Marder threatened to sue news outlets, reporting on the case, for half a billion dollars.

“I have never, will ever do anything that will hurt them," Marder said about the allegations against him on Feb. 24.

Some of his former patients, like Gloria Strumalo, disagree.

“We know better," Strumalo said. "We know the truth."

Strumalo said Marder had diagnosed her with skin cancer and she had undergone treatment, including radiation.

“I went for 20 days of two hours,” Strumalo said.

When she got a second opinion from Dr. Ted Schiff, she learned, she never had cancer and that all the pain from surgeries and radiation she had undergone had been for nothing.

“It’s devastating,” Strumalo said.

Schiff said he started to recognize Marder’s patients by the sheer number of biopsies that had been done.

The whistleblower case ended with Marder paying $5.2 million to the federal government for overbilling Medicare.

But the federal government also had been building a criminal case against Marder.

Marder, who lives in a $27 million mansion, has until April to surrender himself voluntarily to a federal prison.