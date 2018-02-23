Funeral held for Coach Feis who 'died a hero' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Funeral held for Coach Feis who 'died a hero'

People packed a church in Coral Springs to celebrate the life of a hero who died last week protecting the lives of his students. 

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland School Shooting

The Church of the Glades had family, friends, and students for the funeral of football coach Aaron Feis. 

“We are not celebrating not just a husband and a father, and a brother, and a son, and a friend, but we celebrate a hero,” said Pastor David Hughes. 

His family addressed the room full of supporters. 

 “Aaron our brother, Aaron the coach, Aaron the guardian, and Aaron the daddy,” said one of Feis’ brothers. 

Everyone was there to say goodby, and say thank you. 

“Aaron Feis has been a hero to people for a long time, and the beauty of today and the beauty of the 14th is the whole world knows that now,” said family friend Mike Verden. 

Fees died protecting the students, no surprise to those who knew him. 

“Before you even heard how he died, you knew he died putting himself in harms way to save others, that is who he was” said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. 

The funeral was emotional, Feis’ family remember the good times. 

“One thing that Aaron would say if he saw you stuck, stuck in tears, stuck in doubt, or stuck in sadness was ‘Hey why don’t we do something today,' because that is Aaron.”

For many, the final image of Feis will be a hearse carrying a hero, a coach who made the ultimate sacrifice. 

 

