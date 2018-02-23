Funeral held for Coach Feis who 'died a hero'

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

Staff at the high school went into lockdown, as police treated the threat as an active shooter situation.

Police: Woman called in fake gun threat in order to shoplift

Police: Woman called in fake gun threat in order to shoplift

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Shiffrin gets silver in Vonn's last Olympic race; Gisin wins

Shiffrin gets silver in Vonn's last Olympic race; Gisin wins

People packed a church in Coral Springs to celebrate the life of a hero who died last week protecting the lives of his students.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland School Shooting

The Church of the Glades had family, friends, and students for the funeral of football coach Aaron Feis.

“We are not celebrating not just a husband and a father, and a brother, and a son, and a friend, but we celebrate a hero,” said Pastor David Hughes.

His family addressed the room full of supporters.

“Aaron our brother, Aaron the coach, Aaron the guardian, and Aaron the daddy,” said one of Feis’ brothers.

Everyone was there to say goodby, and say thank you.

“Aaron Feis has been a hero to people for a long time, and the beauty of today and the beauty of the 14th is the whole world knows that now,” said family friend Mike Verden.

Fees died protecting the students, no surprise to those who knew him.

“Before you even heard how he died, you knew he died putting himself in harms way to save others, that is who he was” said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

The funeral was emotional, Feis’ family remember the good times.

“One thing that Aaron would say if he saw you stuck, stuck in tears, stuck in doubt, or stuck in sadness was ‘Hey why don’t we do something today,' because that is Aaron.”

For many, the final image of Feis will be a hearse carrying a hero, a coach who made the ultimate sacrifice.