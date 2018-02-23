Man charged with DUI/vehicular homicide in crash

Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-22 04:37:26 GMT
Friday, February 23 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-02-23 05:36:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.
Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
Friday, February 23 2018 12:35 AM EST2018-02-23 05:35:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.
Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:19 AM EST2018-02-22 06:19:21 GMT
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.
A 22-year old Port St. Lucie man is charged with DUI-vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a 23-year old Port St. Lucie woman.
At 2:17 a.m. on January 20, 2018, Charles Moreno was traveling west in the 600 block of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe.
At the same time, Alexis Etheridge was making a right turn onto SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from SW Del Rio. As Etheridge was making the turn, she was "t-boned" by Moreno's vehicle.
Etheridge was pronounced dead at the scene by fire rescue crews.
Police say Moreno was unresponsive on scene and transported to Lawnwood Medical Center with a head injury.
Initial investigation and roadway evidence suggested that Moreno was traveling at a high rate of speed. The investigation revealed that Moreno had a blood alcohol level of .17, which is over twice the legal limit.
The investigation also revealed that Etheridge's blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit. The exact level was not specified and will be released in a future report by the medical examiner.