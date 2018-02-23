Woman crashes into Fort Pierce house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman crashes into Fort Pierce house

    •   

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after crashing her car in to a Treasure Coast home.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the crash occurred Thursday morning in Fort Pierce.

A St. Lucie Fire District spokeswoman says the woman's injuries weren't life-threatening.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash.

