Spring training begins across Florida

Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-22 04:37:26 GMT
Friday, February 23 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-02-23 05:36:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.
Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
Friday, February 23 2018 12:35 AM EST2018-02-23 05:35:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.
Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:19 AM EST2018-02-22 06:19:21 GMT
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.
Major League Baseball is back in Florida as spring training kicks off Friday in West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.
After the winter break, teams will square off across the Sunshine State as the teams dust off the rust in preparation for the 2018 season.
The newly-named FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches will host a 1:05 p.m. matchup between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach.
Friday's Area Baseball Games:
Nationals vs. Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach at 1:05 p.m.
Braves vs. Mets at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie at 1:10 p.m.
Marlines vs. Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter at 1:05 p.m.
MLB Players To Wear Hats Honoring Florida Shooting Victims
Earlier this week, it was announced that Major League Baseball players will honor victims of last week's shooting in Broward County by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats at spring training games this week.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday all 30 teams will wear the school hats during pregame warmups for their exhibition openers. Players, managers, coaches and umpires will have the option of wearing the caps during those first games. The hats might later be signed and auctioned to support those affected by the tragedy at the high school.
Manfred said MLB received a "really strong sentiment of the clubs it was the appropriate thing to do immediately."
Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press