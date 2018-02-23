Spring training begins across Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Spring training begins across Florida

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Shiffrin gets silver in Vonn's last Olympic race; Gisin wins

    Shiffrin gets silver in Vonn's last Olympic race; Gisin wins

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-22 04:37:26 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-02-23 05:36:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

    More >>

    Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

    More >>

  • Trump says raise age for buying assault rifles, defying NRA

    Trump says raise age for buying assault rifles, defying NRA

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 12:35 AM EST2018-02-23 05:35:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...

    Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

    More >>

    Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.

    More >>

  • Drink up: Thursday is National Margarita Day

    Drink up: Thursday is National Margarita Day

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-02-22 13:36:42 GMT

    The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

    More >>

    The origins of the celebration are not known, but it is celebrated annually on Feb. 22.

    More >>
    •   

Major League Baseball is back in Florida as spring training kicks off Friday in West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie. 

After the winter break, teams will square off across the Sunshine State as the teams dust off the rust in preparation for the 2018 season. 

The newly-named FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches will host a 1:05 p.m. matchup between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach. 

Friday's Area Baseball Games:

  • Nationals vs. Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach at 1:05 p.m.
  • Braves vs. Mets at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie at 1:10 p.m.
  • Marlines vs. Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter at 1:05 p.m. 

MLB Players To Wear Hats Honoring Florida Shooting Victims

Earlier this week, it was announced that Major League Baseball players will honor victims of last week's shooting in Broward County by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats at spring training games this week.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday all 30 teams will wear the school hats during pregame warmups for their exhibition openers. Players, managers, coaches and umpires will have the option of wearing the caps during those first games. The hats might later be signed and auctioned to support those affected by the tragedy at the high school.

Manfred said MLB received a "really strong sentiment of the clubs it was the appropriate thing to do immediately."

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

AP Modified 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.