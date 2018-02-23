Boy, 14, arrested for threat to shoot up school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boy, 14, arrested for threat to shoot up school

Today Boynton Beach Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who threatened to shoot up the school he attends, SouthTech Preparatory Academy.

Officers responded to the school on Gateway Boulevard at 9:37 a.m., and were learned that the student told two other students via FaceTime that he was going to shoot up the school.

During these FaceTime conversations, he showed the other students what appeared to be two different firearms. 

SouthTech and the nearby Bright Horizons at Boynton Beach preschool were placed on lockdown while officers located the student, who did not come to school today. 

Officers found the boy inside his Boynton Beach home at about 10:30 a.m.

Detectives obtained a consent to search the home and recovered an air rifle and air pistol. No actual weapons were found in the home.

The teen was charged with disrupting a school function. 

