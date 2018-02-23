Boy, 14, arrested for threat to shoot up school

breaking Updated: Friday, February 23 2018 6:52 PM EST 2018-02-23 23:52:16 GMT
A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.
BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.
Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Posted: Friday, February 23 2018
The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.
The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.
Posted: Wednesday, February 21 2018
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.
Today Boynton Beach Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who threatened to shoot up the school he attends, SouthTech Preparatory Academy.
Officers responded to the school on Gateway Boulevard at 9:37 a.m., and were learned that the student told two other students via FaceTime that he was going to shoot up the school.
During these FaceTime conversations, he showed the other students what appeared to be two different firearms.
SouthTech and the nearby Bright Horizons at Boynton Beach preschool were placed on lockdown while officers located the student, who did not come to school today.
Officers found the boy inside his Boynton Beach home at about 10:30 a.m.
Detectives obtained a consent to search the home and recovered an air rifle and air pistol. No actual weapons were found in the home.
The teen was charged with disrupting a school function.
