Deadly shooting in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly shooting in Riviera Beach

There was a deadly shooting in Riviera Beach late Friday afternoon.

One person is dead and as many as three others were injured.

Police are investigating on 23rd street and in the 2700 block of 28th Street.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.