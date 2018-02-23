Where the action is at the Honda Classic

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

The famous 17th Par 3 on the Champions Course at PGA National has become the talk of the tournament.

“You look around, it’s been a phenomenal success story for the entire tournament,” says Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the Honda Classic.

Little did tournament officials know what it would turn into after 12 years of hosting the Honda Classic at PGA National.

“The action of the event is really down here this is what everyone is talking about,” says Kennerly.

Kennerly has positioned the par 3 into an electric atmosphere. It has become one of the most talked about sites on the PGA Tour and sometimes the talk has been tough.

“That whole is hard enough, I don’t need someone yelling in my ear on my backswing that I’m gonna get in the water,” says PGA Tour Pro Justin Thomas.

Growth comes with challenges. Tournament officials have added extra police and volunteers at Goslings Bear Trap.

“We have to have respect for the player that at the end of the day is paramount,” says Kennerly.

It is a sold out spot on the 17th hole that keeps its value year after year. A symbol of success that if you build it they will come.

“Our growth is to totally enclose it which is just about there. We are also having discussions about going up on a second level at the Goslings Bear Trap,” says Kennerly.