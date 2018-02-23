Where the action is at the Honda Classic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Where the action is at the Honda Classic

The famous 17th Par 3 on the Champions Course at PGA National has become the talk of the tournament. 

“You look around,  it’s been a phenomenal success story for the entire tournament,” says Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the Honda Classic. 

Little did tournament officials know what it would turn into after 12 years of hosting the Honda Classic at PGA National.

“The action of the event is really down here this is what everyone is talking about,” says Kennerly. 

Kennerly has positioned the par 3 into an electric atmosphere. It has become one of the most talked about sites on the PGA Tour and sometimes the talk has been tough.

“That whole is hard enough, I don’t need someone yelling in my ear on my backswing that I’m gonna get in the water,” says PGA Tour Pro Justin Thomas.

Growth comes with challenges. Tournament officials have added extra police and volunteers at Goslings Bear Trap. 

“We have to have respect for the player that at the end of the day is paramount,” says Kennerly.

It is a sold out spot on the 17th hole that keeps its value year after year. A symbol of success that if you build it they will come.

“Our growth is to totally enclose it which is just about there. We are also having discussions about going up on a second level at the Goslings Bear Trap,” says Kennerly.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.