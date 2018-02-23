Opening day at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Shiffrin gets silver in Vonn's last Olympic race; Gisin wins

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

They were the unmistakable sights and sounds today of our American pastime making its long-awaited return.

“Kids are excited to get out here...beautiful weather,” said fan Patrick Cloghessy.

The return of baseball to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches brought a lot of excitement this year, as the World Series champion Houston Astros are back in town.

“Hopefully they can go for another world championship,” says young fan Felix Vasquez.

In the middle of that excitement came moment to reflect.

Both the Astros and their opponent the Washington Nationals wore the cap of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglass high school baseball team.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

But survivors, like Stoneman Douglas baseball coach Todd Fitzgerald, didn't dwell on the shooting.

Friday was about trying a return to normalcy in the face of tragedy.

“Doing something you love, and it's great therapy, and a place they can let their minds be at ease for 2 or 3 hours,” Fitzgerald says.

Our American pastime showing even though we may root for different teams, what unites us is greater than what divides us.

“You’re positive at a ball game, I think,” says fan Dave Sachse. “I quit thinking about all the bad stuff in the world.”