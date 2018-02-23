Opening day at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Opening day at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

They were the unmistakable sights and sounds today of our American pastime making its long-awaited return.

“Kids are excited to get out here...beautiful weather,” said fan Patrick Cloghessy.

The return of baseball to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches brought a lot of excitement this year, as the World Series champion Houston Astros are back in town.

“Hopefully they can go for another world championship,” says young fan Felix Vasquez.

In the middle of that excitement came moment to reflect.

Both the Astros and their opponent the Washington Nationals wore the cap of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglass high school baseball team.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

But survivors, like Stoneman Douglas baseball coach Todd Fitzgerald, didn't dwell on the shooting.

Friday was about trying a return to normalcy in the face of tragedy.

“Doing something you love, and it's great therapy, and a place they can let their minds be at ease for 2 or 3 hours,” Fitzgerald says.

Our American pastime showing even though we may root for different teams, what unites us is greater than what divides us.

“You’re positive at a ball game, I think,” says fan Dave Sachse. “I quit thinking about all the bad stuff in the world.”

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.