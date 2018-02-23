PBC schools police chief discusses school safety

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.More >>
A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.More >>
BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.More >>
BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.More >>
Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.More >>
Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.More >>
The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.More >>
The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.More >>
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.More >>
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.More >>