PBC schools police chief discusses school safety

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

Palm Beach County Schools continue to review safety in their own schools.

On Friday, district police Chief Lawrence Leon sat down with WPTV's Alanna Quillen to share insight into what protocols the district has in place and what school police want to change.

The Palm Beach County School District is one of a handful in the state that has its own police department. There are about 152 officers on staff spread out at schools across the county.

Chief Leon said his department spends 160 hours training school resource officers on school shootings every summer and schools must also conduct lockdown and shooter drills.

"You're almost a parent to the child while they're there," he said.

Leon told me being a school resource officer is a commitment to a different kind of policing.

"When we get information about a weapon, it's a tip because those kids believe in us and have built those relationships with us," he said.

And when it comes to school shootings, Leon said he notices a pattern.

"I look back and see what's occurring and review the situations," he said. I even talked to the lieutenant in Sandy Hook, he walked me through the whole scenario. And the common denominator is -- unlocked door."

Easy access to campuses depends on the way schools are built. Newer school campuses are built with single point entries. Older campuses have multiple access points.

"We're looking at rebuilding our buildings, it's definitely a different design," said Leon. "The newer buildings are done not as spread out. That was the tropical setting for Florida and the way they were designed. Now, you're going to see them more compact."

The district is trying to find the money to change that and hire more staff.

"We need more officers. We need the money to hire more officers and we need the money to provide those target hardening situation," he said.

Many parents have asked about metal detectors as a possible idea for added safety, but Leon said that might not be feasible right now.

"When you have a bus loop, and a parent loop and all these other entrances, to try to follow everybody in you might as well start school at 4 o'clock in the morning trying to get everybody in on time," he said.

But at the end of the day, Chief Leon says parents need to connect with their kids.

"Parents need to be involved and check their kids' book bags and be involved on what's going on in their life as well," he said.

Right now, the district police department needs officers. They are looking to fill nearly 100 vacancies.