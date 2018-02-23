Four people shot in Riviera Beach

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

Riviera Beach Police are investigating two shooting incidents Friday that injured three men and killed one man.

Police believe both shootings are related.

The first happened on West 23rd Street. Police said one man was shot and driven to a local hospital by private vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, police said a second shooting occured at a house on West 28th Street.

Police said someone in a black Nissan, also linked to the first shooting, pulled up to a home and got out of the car. Then, police said that person shot a man sitting in his car, killing him. Two people inside the garage were also shot.

They were both driven to the hospital by private vehicle, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Riviera Beach Police Department spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said police believe they know the motive for the shooting, but she could not release all of those details Friday evening. "It appears to be related to some disputes between groups of folks and unfortunately, they decided to settle their disputes with gunfire."

Police have not released victim identities or any possible suspect information.