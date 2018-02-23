Four people shot in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Four people shot in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach Police are investigating two shooting incidents Friday that injured three men and killed one man.

Police believe both shootings are related.

The first happened on West 23rd Street. Police said one man was shot and driven to a local hospital by private vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, police said a second shooting occured at a house on West 28th Street.

Police said someone in a black Nissan, also linked to the first shooting, pulled up to a home and got out of the car. Then, police said that person shot a man sitting in his car, killing him. Two people inside the garage were also shot.

They were both driven to the hospital by private vehicle, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Riviera Beach Police Department spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said police believe they know the motive for the shooting, but she could not release all of those details Friday evening. "It appears to be related to some disputes between groups of folks and unfortunately, they decided to settle their disputes with gunfire."

Police have not released victim identities or any possible suspect information.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.