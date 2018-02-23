Eye Watch database solving crimes

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to expand the Eye Watch program.

Martin County has successfully used the program, and St. Lucie County hopes to share that success.

The program allows homeowners and business owners who have surveillance cameras to log on to a database and let law enforcement officers know they have working cameras.

If a crime occurs in their area, law enforcement officers can pull up the database as see where cameras are located so they can more quickly collect evidence.

Deputies typically canvas an area looking for cameras, but this can be time saving and help solve crimes more quickly.

“This is a great crime prevention tool also, and if in fact a burglar has his mind set on committing a burglary or crime with a camera there, we’re going to access that with the homeowner’s permission and we will have the evidence to further solidify our cases,” Mascara said.

Martin county already has several dozen residents registered in its database.

Camera owners who register remain anonymous.

St. Lucie residents and business owners can register their cameras here:

https://www.stluciesheriff.com/p/106/eye-watch-program#.WpDQ87GZNE4