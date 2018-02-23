Eye Watch database solving crimes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Eye Watch database solving crimes

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to expand the Eye Watch program.

Martin County has successfully used the program, and St. Lucie County hopes to share that success.

The program allows homeowners and business owners who have surveillance cameras to log on to a database and let law enforcement officers know they have working cameras.

If a crime occurs in their area, law enforcement officers can pull up the database as see where cameras are located so they can more quickly collect evidence.

Deputies typically canvas an area looking for cameras, but this can be time saving and help solve crimes more quickly.

“This is a great crime prevention tool also, and if in fact a burglar has his mind set on committing a burglary or crime with a camera there, we’re going to access that with the homeowner’s permission and we will have the evidence to further solidify our cases,” Mascara said.

Martin county already has several dozen residents registered in its database. 

Camera owners who register remain anonymous.

St. Lucie residents and business owners can register their cameras here:

https://www.stluciesheriff.com/p/106/eye-watch-program#.WpDQ87GZNE4

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.