Police investigate early morning shooting

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.

Request made to assign new judge to deadly Marshall Co., KY high school shooting case

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

At around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the parking lot of the Valero gas station on Bayshore Boulevard when they heard several gunshots coming from a parking lot in the 800 block of Swan Avenue. That parking lot is used for overflow parking for the Cafe Hookah.

Officers arrived as people were leaving the scene. Officers located 7 spent handgun rounds in the parking lot, but were unable to locate a victim.

While officers were investigating the shooting scene, another officer stopped the victim's car a short distance away on Bayshore Boulevard.

Officers observed several bullet holes in the victim's car and an 18-year old male victim with three gunshot wounds in the rear seat.

Police say as car carrying the victim was leaving Cafe Hookah, an unknown assailant opened fire with a .45 caliber handgun and shot at least 7 rounds into the car.

The victim was shot in the arm, abdomen, and chest.

After the shooting the suspect fled the area. The driver of the victim's car left the scene in an attempt to get medical treatment when they were stopped by police.

The victim is being treated for his wounds at a local hospital.

If anyone has information on this case, contact the Port St. Lucie police department at 772-871-5001.