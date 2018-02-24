Police investigate early morning shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigate early morning shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

At around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the parking lot of the Valero gas station on Bayshore Boulevard when they heard several gunshots coming from a parking lot in the 800 block of Swan Avenue. That parking lot is used for overflow parking for the Cafe Hookah.

Officers arrived as people were leaving the scene. Officers located 7 spent handgun rounds in the parking lot, but were unable to locate a victim.

While officers were investigating the shooting scene, another officer stopped the victim's car a short distance away on Bayshore Boulevard.

Officers observed several bullet holes in the victim's car and an 18-year old male victim with three gunshot wounds in the rear seat.

Police say as car carrying the victim was leaving Cafe Hookah, an unknown assailant opened fire with a .45 caliber handgun and shot at least 7 rounds into the car.

The victim was shot in the arm, abdomen, and chest.

After the shooting the suspect fled the area. The driver of the victim's car left the scene in an attempt to get medical treatment when they were stopped by police.

The victim is being treated for his wounds at a local hospital.

If anyone has information on this case, contact the Port St. Lucie police department at 772-871-5001.

