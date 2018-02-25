Mast calls for temporary ban on AR-15 purchases

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting.

The Florida Panthers are donning Marjory Stoneman Douglas patches on their uniforms to support the victims of the school shooting. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Many Georgians may have received an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old girl missing from southwest Florida, late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

Congressman Brian Mast is calling on President Trump and members of Congress to implement an immediate ban on the purchase of AR-15 weapons until Congress can pass a long-term solution to gun violence.

The freshman Republican representing Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties says this ban would be similar to the temporary travel ban issued last year. Mast made the announcement during an interview with "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning.

"For me personally, it pains me to know that I went out there willing to defend my country - willing to give everything - with almost the exact same weapon that is used to go out there, and unfortunately, kill children in Parkland. And I think there's a very real opportunity for response and for action," Mast said.