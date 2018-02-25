Mast calls for temporary ban on AR-15 purchases - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mast calls for temporary ban on AR-15 purchases

Congressman Brian Mast is calling on President Trump and members of Congress to implement an immediate ban on the purchase of AR-15 weapons until Congress can pass a long-term solution to gun violence. 

The freshman Republican representing Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties says this ban would be similar to the temporary travel ban issued last year. Mast made the announcement during an interview with "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning. 

"For me personally, it pains me to know that I went out there willing to defend my country - willing to give everything - with almost the exact same weapon that is used to go out there, and unfortunately, kill children in Parkland. And I think there's a very real opportunity for response and for action," Mast said.  

 

