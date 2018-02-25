Mast calls for temporary ban on AR-15 purchases

Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-22 04:37:26 GMT
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). United States' Lindsey Vonn comes to a stop in the finish area of the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn't finish in what's likely the final race of her Winter Games career.
Congressman Brian Mast is calling on President Trump and members of Congress to implement an immediate ban on the purchase of AR-15 weapons until Congress can pass a long-term solution to gun violence.
The freshman Republican representing Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties says this ban would be similar to the temporary travel ban issued last year. Mast made the announcement during an interview with "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning.
"For me personally, it pains me to know that I went out there willing to defend my country - willing to give everything - with almost the exact same weapon that is used to go out there, and unfortunately, kill children in Parkland. And I think there's a very real opportunity for response and for action," Mast said.