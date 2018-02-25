Deputies respond to near-drowning in Tequesta - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies respond to near-drowning in Tequesta

A 13-year-old swimmer is in critical condition following a near-drowning incident near Coral Cove Park in Tequesta Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers with the Village of Tequesta and Palm Beach County Sheriffs' Office responded in addition to the U.S. Coast Guard after the teen was reported missing from friends and family who had all been swimming in the area together. 

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were told the teen got caught in the current and went under the water for an unknown amount of time. 

A Good Samaritan found the teen, pulled him from the water and began CPR. He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition. 

